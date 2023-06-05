Apple launches Vision Pro virtual reality headset

Apple on Monday unveiled its long-awaited virtual reality headset, called "Vision Pro" — the technology giant's first major product launch since releasing its AirPods earbuds in 2016.

The device, which is priced at a hefty $3,499, for now is aimed at developers of video games and other applications, rather than the general public. But Apple's entry into the growing market for VR and the so-called augmented reality segment could galvanize consumer interest in what remains a fairly niche tech product.

Apple unveiled its Vision Pro virtual reality headset Monday, June 5, 2023. Apple

The new headset has Apple playing catchup in the VR arms race, with rivals such as Google and Facebook owner Meta already having made forays into the growing space.

Still, making a late entry into a marketplace has worked for Apple with other products, such as with smartwatches, because it allows the tech giant to wait as other companies test new markets first, according to Wedbush Securities technology analyst Dan Ives.

"They're not on the bleeding edge. They wait for other companies like Google and Meta, then they come in a few years later and create a market for the product, because people love Apple," Ives told CBS MoneyWatch. "They don't care if they're first, second or third to market because they know they have an unparalleled ecosystem they can tap."

Welcome to the era of spatial computing with Apple Vision Pro. You’ve never seen anything like this before! pic.twitter.com/PEIxKNpXBs — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 5, 2023

Apple bills the new device, which it calls a "spatial computer," as one that gives users a "magical" experience.

"This is a day that's been years in the making," CEO Tim Cook said Monday in presenting the VR device at Apple's Worldwide Developer's Conference. "Blending digital content with the real world" will create extraordinary experiences, he said, adding that the sleek goggles are Apple's first product that "you look through and not at."

Users of the device can access apps they're used to seeing on their iPhone's home screen overlaid on the physical environment in front of them. Users control Vision Pro with their eyes, hands and voice.

