Apple unveils the iPhone 15 as company tries to reverse a recent sales slump

Apple took the wraps off its next iPhone on Tuesday during what has become an annual late summer rite aimed at giving more people more reasons to buy the technology trendsetter's marquee product.

The showcase at Apple's Cupertino California, headquarters comes as the company is mired in a mild slump that has seen its sales drop from last year in three consecutive quarters — with management signaling another downturn is likely during the current quarter that will be capped with the release of its iPhone 15 lineup. The malaise is a key reason Apple's stock price has dipped by nearly 10% since mid-July, dropping the company's market value below the $3 trillion threshold it reached for the first time earlier this summer.

As has been case with Apple and other smartphone makers, the next model isn't expected to make any major leaps in technology. The array of iPhone 15 choices, likely to range from lower-priced basic models to more expensive premium versions, are expected to consist of mostly incremental advances to the device's chips, battery and cameras.

One of the biggest changes that Apple announced is the switch to the USB-C cable standard that is already widely used on many devices, including its Mac computers and many of its iPads.

Apple is being forced to start phasing out the Lightning port cables that it rolled out in 2012 with the release of the iPhone 5 because of a mandate that European regulators are imposing in 2024.

Apple said its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will have USB-C ports, but can also be charged with MagSafe, which is a magnetically attached power connector.

The transition may not be too inconvenient for most consumers. That's because USB-C cables already are so widely used on a range of computers, smartphones and other devices that many people may already own them.

The shift to USB-C cables may even prove popular since that standard typically charges devices more quickly and also offers faster speeds for data transfers.

All models of the iPhone 15 have the "Dynamic Island" for app notifications — a look that was introduced with last year's Pro and Pro Max devices

The Pro phone includes an A17 bionic chip that will improve speed and performance

The phone comes in two sizes: Either a 6.1-inch base model or 6.7-inch screen Plus model and will feature an improved camera, with a 48 MP main camera

Apple also announced it is keeping the price of the iPhone 15 the same as the 14. The company said on Tuesday that the iPhone 15 will start at $799 while the iPhone 15 Pro will start at $899, with both models having 128GB of internal storage. That's the same price for the current iPhone 14 models.

Apple also said it will have "excellent offers" for consumers who want to upgrade, including up to $800 off when trading in an iPhone 11 or newer.

Apple additionally used the event to introduce the new Apple Watch — a product that made its debut nearly a decade ago.

The Apple Watch Series 9 starts at $399, while the Apple Watch SE starts at $249, Apple said on Tuesday.

One new feature on the Apple Watch is something called "double tap," which is a command that users can deploy to answer calls or play or pause music with one hand. By tapping your index finger and thumb twice on your watch hand, the watch will respond to the gesture, Apple said.

The double tap gesture could be useful to someone walking their dog or carrying items, allowing them to send commands to their Apple Watch with one hand, the company said.

The arrival of the new iPhones also sets the stage for the next version of the software that powers the device.

That operating system, iOS 17, will be available as a free download to previous generations later this month and will include new features such as the ability to read a transcription of a message being left on an unanswered call in real time with an option of deciding to talk to the person on the line before the voicemail is finished.