As APEC gets underway, locals stock up and hunker down

As APEC opens, locals stock up and hunker down

SAN FRANCISCO -- There were no big events or crowds at Moscone Center on the first day of APEC Saturday although senior APEC officials did have a morning meeting to kick off the conference.

Many people coming in and out of the center said they were mostly setting up their companies' tables and exhibits to get ready for Monday.

Outside of Moscone Center, San Francisco police officers were stationed at nearby street corners to monitor safety.

While 10-foot-tall fences were in place, there were no security checkpoints or closures on Saturday. The major closures don't commence until Monday.

"I'm already having difficulties getting around because of the gates going up," said Alexandra Elvir, who relies on a wheelchair and lives in one of several senior housing complexes by Moscone Center. "I don't think I've been able to go out really. I've been stocking up on my household supplies."

Like Elvir, many seniors said they had rescheduled doctor appointments and were preparing for the coming week as if it were a pandemic lockdown.

"It's never been this lock-downed before. So you have to shop and everything before it happens," said Calvin Pennywell, who lives at Woolf Housing, a senior facility across from Moscone Center West.

"I did my laundry yesterday. I did some shopping last night and this morning. I think I'll be OK now for the rest of the week," Elvir said.

Some businesses are also impacted. Joyride Pizza, in Yerba Buena Gardens, will close this coming Wednesday, Thursday and Friday because of the planned street closures.

"I will have problems with deliveries, DoorDash, parking. Everything is closed," said Horacio Esquivel, a manager of Joyride Pizza.

Esquivel said business this Saturday was slower than usual.

"My services are half (walk-in customers) and half DoorDash," Esquivel said.

As for Elvir, despite the inconvenience, she supports the conference. She hopes it will be a nice reset for San Francisco's image.

"I hope it's going to be a good meeting between the people involved and make the world a better place," Elvir said.