APEC swag bag gave local businesses valuable exposure

SAN FRANCISCO -- The economic impact of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit was projected to be more than $50 million but, before city officials can calculate exactly how much it helped, a number of local businesses are grateful for the exposure it brought them. Their products were selected to be in gift bags for delegates and other conference attendees.

"Very excited because it's spreading the brand name elizabethW to a potentially huge global audience," said Michael Linsday, co-owner of elizabethW San Francisco, a bath and body works company which also makes perfumes and home fragrances that has a store in Ghirardelli Square.

The company has been in business for almost 30 years but Lindsay says he is still grateful for any new opportunity for promotion to new customers. He was also excited to see San Francisco get the global spotlight for a week.

"I think the city is well deserving to host APEC and I hope it's a huge morale boost for everybody who lives here and works here."

First lady Jill Biden and Mayor London Breed had a say in the companies and products that were selected in the gift bags, according to Lindsay. Other products included popcorn, coffee, chocolate and souvenirs with San Francisco logos.

"Well elizabethW San Francisco celebrates 28 years of manufacturing locally, employing local people in the Bay Area and it's great that such important people will get to see our luxury gift items that are made with love locally," Linsday said.