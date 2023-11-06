APEC security restrictions have some San Francisco SoMa workers worried

SAN FRANCISCO -- As APEC preparations continue before the international summit being held in San Francisco begins next week, residents and business owners around the Moscone Center are wondering how they'll negotiate the heightened security in their neighborhood.

The calm streets near the Moscone Center are poised to transform into a hub of activity during the APEC conference, scheduled from November 11th to 17th. Workers like Celine Nasser-Elddin, the manager at SF Deli and Wine on Mission Street, are bracing themselves for the impact.

"I have no clue what to expect. There's been a lot of things going around," said Nasser-Elddin, reflecting the uncertainty among many businesses in the vicinity.

SFMTA APEC INFO: APEC Travel and Transit Info | Interactive Map | Nob Hill Impacts | SoMa Impacts

SF Deli and Wine -- located just a block away from the Moscone Center -- is among the many establishments facing questions about how APEC will affect their operations.

"Realistically, the way things have gone in the past, especially with important people, is they pay for them to be set up. They're gonna go into their hotels and do their banquet room things and their big buffets, but they're not going to small businesses. They're not walking around San Francisco, sadly," explained Nasser-Elddin.

The situation is further complicated by upcoming street closures and enhanced security measures adding to the confusion for locals

"I was asking about that and apparently our street is ok," said Nasser-Elddin. "They'll have like checkpoints but they're letting people through. But the next block over, no one is allowed in the area. It's very confusing. I'm not exactly sure."

To shed light on the situation, KPIX spoke with SFMTA Director of Transportation Jeff Tumlin, who provided valuable information to help residents and businesses prepare.

"If you're coming into San Francisco, take Muni, BART, Caltrain, the ferry. It's gonna be a fun time to be in San Francisco, as long as you're not trying to drive through SOMA," advised Tumlin.

Driving through the neighborhood will be complicated by significant street closures. Portions of Mission, Howard, and Folsom will be closed between 2nd and 5th. Other important closures include the 5th Street off-ramp from the Bay Bridge as well as the 4th street off-ramp from US-101.

Additionally, there will be security impacts and street closures in other area such as around the top of Nob Hill due to the many dignitaries and world leaders staying at the San Francisco Fairmont and Mark Hopkins hotels.

For those relying on public transportation, it's crucial to note that the Yerba Buena/Moscone Center Muni station will be closed to the public.

"In addition, we'll be running frequent shuttle trains between Powell Street station and Chinatown to make sure that people can still get into Chinatown," added Tumlin.

For residents within the designated "secure zone," pedestrian checkpoints will be set up at Huntington Park, Folsom and 3rd Streets, Howard and 5th Streets, and on Mission between 3rd and 4th streets. Street parking will also be unavailable within this zone, but alternatives exist.

"We do have plenty of available capacity at MTA Garages outside of the zone [in] Union Square and around Chinatown as well as private garages available elsewhere," assured Tumlin.

This influx of information was welcomed by Nasser-Elddin and others in her position.

"I just received a package today from my friend that works at Trader Joe's [with] more details, more information than I've heard from anybody," she stated, expressing relief at finally receiving concrete information about the event's impact.

An interactive map that shows street closures, parking restrictions, and pedestrian entry points into restricted areas is available online, while the SFMTA has set up a special page of its website dedicated to the traffic detours and Muni lines impacted by the conference. Additional information is available at www.sf.gov/APEC.