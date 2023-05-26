Antioch woman killed, man injured in shooting; Suspect at large

ANTIOCH – A shooting in Antioch Thursday night left a woman dead and a man injured in what appeared to be a domestic incident, according to police.

On Thursday at 8:45 p.m., officers with the Antioch Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots being fired in the 4400 block of Delta Fair Boulevard.

Responding officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A woman was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, and a man was suffering from at least two gunshot wounds to his legs, police said.

Officers began administering first aid to the victims, and the fire department and paramedics responded to the scene.

Police said the woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene, and the man was transported to an area hospital.

Police said evidence suggested the shooting occurred outdoors in front of several residences, and the suspect fled the area in a vehicle prior to officers arriving at the scene.

As of Friday morning, the suspect has not been contacted by police.

Police said it appears the suspect and the victims knew each other, and the homicide is likely domestic in nature.