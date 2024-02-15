Antioch swears in 7 members of city's first police oversight commission

The city of Antioch on Wednesday swore in its first seven members of a new police oversight commission the City Council created nearly two years ago.

Forming a police commission was a pillar of Mayor Lamar Hernandez-Thorpe's proposed police reforms, which he introduced in February 2021.

The idea evolved into forming a civilian oversight board after a racist texting scandal and accusations of police brutality prompted investigations by the FBI and the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

The embattled department's police chief Steven Ford suddenly announced his retirement amid the crisis last summer.

The council approved a police oversight commission in May 2022.

Thorpe's office said in a statement, "The commission will aim to strengthen trust, transparency, accountability, and police-community relations by ensuring that the Antioch Police Department's policies, practices, and customs meet or exceed national standards of constitutional policing."

The commission will advise the council, police chief and city manager on policies, with a goal of improving communication between the Police Department, city officials, and Antioch residents.

Residents sworn in Wednesday included Devin Williams and Alicia Dianne Lacey-Oha, both serving one-year terms. Members serving two-year terms are Porsche Taylor and Leslie May, while members serving three-year terms are Mahogany Spears, Treva Hadden and Harry Thurston.

Other Bay Area cities with police oversight bodies include San Francisco, Oakland and Berkeley.