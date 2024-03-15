Driver in SUV strikes Tri Delta Transit bus in Antioch; 8 people sent to hospital

ANTIOCH – Eight people were hospitalized Thursday afternoon when a driver in a SUV rear-ended a Tri Delta Transit bus in Antioch, police said.

The collision was reported at about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Laurel Road and the eastbound state Highway 4 off-ramp.

The driver ran a red light and hit the back of the Tri Delta Transit bus, Antioch police said in a news release.

Seven passengers on the bus had complaints of pain and were taken by ambulance to hospitals.

The driver of the SUV was also hospitalized for an injury not considered life-threatening.

Impairment and excessive speed were not considered factors in the crash, police said.