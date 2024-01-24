Man killed, 2nd man wounded in overnight shooting in Antioch

ANTIOCH -- A man died and another one was grievously wounded in a shooting in Antioch on Tuesday night, police said.

The Antioch Police Department said that at approximately 10:53 p.m., officers were alerted to multiple calls of shots fired, with an individual injured in the unit block of Bryan Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims, a 41-year-old male and a 59-year-old male, both from Antioch, each with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers gave first aid to both victims and the Contra Costa Fire Department and paramedics transported both victims to local hospitals. However, the 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the second victim has life-threatening injuries.

Police withheld the names of the victims for proper family notifications. No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Antioch police at 925-779-6889 or (925)778-2441.