Antioch shooting and carjacking suspect arrested in Oakley

PIX Now -- Wednesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Wednesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Wednesday afternoon headlines from the KPIX newsroom

ANTIOCH -- Police from Antioch and Oakley, including a SWAT team, arrested an 18-year-old Oakley man Wednesday morning for allegedly shooting someone during a carjacking last weekend.

Oakley resident Jacari McKinney was arrested and taken to the Martinez Detention Facility after police served a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Quail Valley Road in Oakley at approximately 5 a.m.

McKinney allegedly shot a man once during a carjacking outside the Twin Creeks apartment complex around 11:24 a.m. Saturday at 1111 James Donlon Blvd. in Antioch.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in stable condition.

McKinney is being held on suspicion of carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Gragg at (925) 481-8494 or rgragg@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips can also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH as the first word in the message.