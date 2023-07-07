Woman killed in rollover crash in Antioch; speed believed to be factor

ANTIOCH – A woman died Thursday in a rollover crash in Antioch, according to the police department.

At about 4:49 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls regarding a roll over vehicle collision in the 3900 block of Lone Tree Way.

A 20-year-old woman was ejected from a roll over vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two vehicles had collided in the intersection of Lone Tree Way and Clayburn Road, Antioch Police said. A driver of one of the vehicles suffered chest pain and was taken to the hospital. The driver and second passenger of the rolled over vehicle were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Investigators believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

The identity of the deceased woman has not yet been released.

Anyone who might have seen this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Blumberg at fblumberg@antiochca.gov or at (925) 779-8544.