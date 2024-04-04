Reported carjacking at Kaiser Antioch Medical Center under investigation

Antioch police are investigating an alleged carjacking at a hospital in the city earlier this week.

The Antioch Police Department said that at 1:13 p.m. Tuesday, officers were alerted to a reported carjacking in the area of the Kaiser Permanente Antioch Medical Center at 4501 Sand Creek Road. Upon arrival, they learned a man had found and interrupted several suspects who were stealing his vehicle.

Police said one of the suspects confronted the vehicle owner, causing him to fear for his safety. The alleged carjackers then left with the victim's vehicle toward Sand Creek Road.

Police said they recovered the carjacked vehicle in a nearby neighborhood, unoccupied. Detectives said they have obtained leads in their investigation into the alleged crime.