Man killed in weekend shooting near railroad tracks in Antioch; arrest made

ANTIOCH – Police in the East Bay have made an arrest after a man was found fatally shot near railroad tracks in Antioch over the weekend.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police received word of a shooting near the tracks on the 700 block of West 1st Street, not far from the city's Amtrak station.

Officers located the victim, identified as a 29-year-old male, who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite receiving aid from officers and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the victim's name pending notification of family.

Witnesses at the scene gave a description of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle to officers. A short time later, police in neighboring Brentwood found the suspect vehicle on the 1200 block of Dainty Avenue.

Officers, along with the Brentwood police SWAT team, took the 40-year-old male suspect without incident. His name has not been released.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to reach Detective Duffy of the Antioch Police Department at 925-779-6884 or the department's non-emergency line at 925-778-2441.