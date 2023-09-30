Antioch police: Unidentified man found dead on Delta de Anza Regional Trail

ANTIOCH — An unidentified man was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead on the Delta DeAnza Regional Trail in Antioch Friday morning, police said.

The man, described as Black and 30 to 40 years old, was found near the 4100 block of Null Drive, police said.

Officers were dispatched about 9:30 a.m. on a report of a possible fight on the trail that had left one person unconscious.

The man they found was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Detective Becerra at 925-779-6937, or 925-778-2441. Tips can be texted to 274637 using the keyword ANTIOCH.