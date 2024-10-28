Antioch police sweep yields multiple arrests; guns, drugs seized

Antioch police on Friday conducted a four-hour violence prevention sweep resulting in felony arrests, confiscated guns, seized drugs, and vehicles towed.

With some help from Kensington police officers, Antioch police said Saturday on social media they performed 25 traffic stops, resulting in eight felony arrests, two stolen firearms recovered, a pound of marijuana seized, methamphetamine confiscated, four vehicles towed, and one stolen vehicle arrest.

Officers said a man arrested with a firearm asked them "Since when do you guys do this?"

Police said it wasn't a one-time effort.

"We've launched gun violence suppression teams who will operate in two-man cars, focusing on areas most impacted by gun violence. The families in this community deserve peace, and we are resolute in restoring safety and order here," police said.