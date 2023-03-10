Antioch police release photos of armed robbery, shooting suspects

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

ANTIOCH -- Investigators have released survallience video photos of suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery and shooting at an Antioch liquor store.

Antioch police said they received an emergency call reporting a person shot in the parking lot of "The Spot" liquor store on Sycamore Drive on Feb. 9 at 8:42 p.m.

antioch-suspects antioch police

Arriving officers located a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who was subsequently transported to a local hospital and survived.

Through investigation, detectives learned the victim was robbed at gunpoint and shot after fighting back.

"We are asking for public assistance to help us identify the three individuals in the attached photographs," police said in a social media posting.

antioch-3rd-suspect antioch police

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Gragg at (925) 481- 8494 or by email to rgragg@antiochca.gov. Individuals with information can also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH