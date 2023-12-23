Watch CBS News
Antioch police arrest suspect after shooting leaves 1 dead

ANTIOCH — A 26-year-old man died after a shooting incident Friday in Antioch, police said.

The Antioch Police Department said on its Facebook account that officers responded to the incident in the 800 block of Sunset Drive, as reported around 6:30 p.m. by callers.

The victim was found with a gunshot wound but was later pronounced dead by paramedics who rendered first aid.

The suspect was located nearby by patrol officers.

Police said anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Gragg at 925-779-6889 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at 925-778-2441.

