Antioch Police arrest Brentwood man in connection with September murder

ANTIOCH - Antioch police arrested a Brentwood man Tuesday in connection with the September killing of a 17-year-old boy.

At 5:45 a.m., Antioch police and the U.S. Marshals Service served a search warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of Shady Willow Lane in Brentwood.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Anthony McCoy for allegedly killing Anthony Westbrook on Sept. 4 in the 1100 block of Macauley Street in Antioch.

Police said they found a Glock .40-caliber handgun at the residence during the search warrant that matched the caliber located at the scene of Westbrook's killing.

McCoy was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gerber at (925) 779-6943 or rgerber@antiochca.gov. Tip can also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.