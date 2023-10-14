Antioch planning commission to consider rezoning for 'cottage communities'

ANTIOCH -- The Antioch Planning Commission will soon consider amending the city code and rezoning to make the development of "cottage communities" a possibility.

The Planning Commission's approval on Wednesday would establish new policy and design standards, enabling the construction of multiple affordable accessory dwelling units on land owned by faith-based organizations.

If approved, the amendments would establish the Innovative Housing Overlay District that would create a new housing typology in Antioch -- cottage communities, which are considered to be clusters of at least three small residential structures. The decision would also rezone 33 city parcels to be included in that Overlay District.

A rendering of a cottage community made up of manufactured homes that Hope Solutions has proposed in Pittsburg, Calif. Antioch won a grant in partnership with Hope Solutions and Multi-Faith ACTION Coalition to preserve and produce affordable homes. Antioch Planning Commission via Bay City News

Working in partnership with the nonprofit Hope Solutions and advocacy Multi-Faith ACTION Coalition, the city of Antioch last year was awarded a $500,000 Partnership for the Bay's Future Breakthrough Grant to develop and implement housing policies that promote equity-focused affordable housing production and preservation in Antioch. With these funds, the city aims to advance production of small-footprint homes.

According to its website, the Partnership for the Bay's Future is a regional collaboration that "enables San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Alameda, and Contra Costa counties -- as well as the nearly 80 cities and towns they contain -- to share ideas and develop cohesive policies aimed at protecting families and individuals burdened by high rents, and preserving and producing affordable homes in the region."

City documents cite Hope Solutions as the lead in a listening campaign that connected with more than 400 residents and found that there is "consistent, overwhelming support for cottage homes among both well-housed and unhoused residents" and that "the Antioch community is enthusiastic about how shared outdoor spaces and on-site services could positively impact them and their community," among other findings.

According to a staff report for Wednesday's meeting, "The cottage communities envisioned by the (Breakthrough) Grant team are high-quality, dignified homes. They are not tuff sheds or sanctioned encampments. Homes could be built in factories or on-site and would be no more than 1,200 square feet. Each home would have its own bathroom and kitchen. Cottage communities would include shared amenities like community gardens or on-site supportive services."

Faith leaders, unhoused and low-income residents would live in the homes.

Written comments on the item must be submitted to the Planning Commission secretary at planning@ci.antioch.ca.us before 3 p.m. on the day of the meeting, Wednesday. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in person at the City Hall Council Chambers, 200 H St., in Antioch.