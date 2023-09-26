Antioch nanny charged with child pornography involving child she was caring for

An Antioch woman working as a nanny was charged Tuesday with multiple counts of child pornography involving the child she was caring for.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said 28-year-old Michelle Nicole Hidalgo was arrested on September 22 after investigators with the county's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at her home.

The day before, a social media company had alerted the task force that child sexual abuse materials involving a small child were being shared on its platform.

At the time of her arrest, Hidalgo was working part-time as a nanny for the victim's family. Investigators seized from Hidalgo's home equipment used in the production and distribution of child porn, according to the DA's office.

Hidalgo remained in custody Tuesday on $700,000 bail. Her first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact Senior Inspector Darryl Holcombe at dholcombe@contracostada.org.