Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe punched during assault at Chamber of Commerce luncheon

ANTIOCH -- During a Chamber of Commerce luncheon Tuesday, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe was confronted and punched by an angry attendee who then fled the scene.

Thorpe had finished with a speech and was preparing to leave the event at the Lone Tree Golf Course & Event Center when the confrontation took place.

"I can confirm that the reports of my being punched at an event today are true," the mayor said in a statement emailed to KPIX. "After giving a speech at a luncheon hosted by the Antioch Chamber of Commerce, I was aggressively approached by an older white male in his late 50's. When it became clear that he was seeking a confrontation, I asked him to leave."

"As I attempted to walk away, the man punched me in the chest and was attempting to punch me a second time, but was not able to land his blow, as bystanders intervened to help me. Although shaken up, I am doing well."

Councilmember Tamisha Torres-Walker was being credited with helping to end the assault.

"I would like to thank the bystanders who intervened for putting their own safety at risk to help me," Thorpe said. "I will never forget their kindness and support."

Police were attempting to locate the suspect.

"Violence has absolutely no place in the public discourse and will never be tolerated," Thorpe said. "My hope is that this individual is arrested and prosecuted."

While he was shaken by the assault, Thorpe said he would still attend Tuesday night's regularly scheduled meeting of the Antioch City Council.