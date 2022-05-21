Antioch mayor charged with 2 counts of DUI following incident in March

ANTIOCH – Prosecutors on Friday announced drunk driving charges against Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe after he was stopped by officers in March.

According to the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office, Thorpe faces one count of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and one count of driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.8%. Both counts are misdemeanors.

On March 19, around 1:15 a.m., Thorpe was driving a gray Volvo northbound on Interstate 680 near the Monument Boulevard exit when he was pulled over, according to the California Highway Patrol. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and released from custody at 3:35 a.m.

Shortly after the incident, Thorpe posted a video on social media confirming that he was cited for driving under the influence and asked his constituents for forgiveness.

A statement by Mayor Lamar Thorpe. Posted by Mayor Lamar A. Thorpe on Saturday, March 19, 2022

"Last night, after having dinner with a friend, I was pulled over by a California Highway Patroller and cited for driving under the influence," Thorpe said in the video.

The mayor added, "I hope you can forgive me."

On Friday, Thorpe issued another apology.

"As I stated previously, I am deeply sorry for this lapse in judgement, and I hope that the residents of Antioch can forgive me. Being your mayor is one of the greatest honors of my life, and I am sorry if I have embarrassed you in any way," the mayor said. "You have my commitment that I will learn and grow form this moment and will continue to work diligently to make you proud."

Prosecutors did not say when Thorpe would appear in court.