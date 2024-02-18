Antioch Library reopening Tuesday with additional security to address crime concerns

The Antioch Library, closed because crime made it too dangerous for users and staff, will reopen Tuesday with additional security, the Contra Costa County Library announced.

The decision came Saturday, one day after the library said it would be closed until further notice, citing repeated incidents that threatened the safety and security of patrons and staff.

"After consultation with the county administrator's office and county counsel, the library was able to negotiate an emergency contract to provide a private armed security guard and patrol car to monitor the parking lot and library property," the library said in a statement.

The officer will supplement a private security officer already stationed inside the library during regular hours.

The library is also working with Contra Costa Public Works to reinforce a security fence and upgrade the security camera system," County Librarian Alison McKee said.

"The library will be in close contact with the City of Antioch about how they can best support the safety of library patrons, staff and the surrounding neighborhood," McKee said.

The library will reopen at 12 p.m. on Tuesday.