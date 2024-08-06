Coroner rules death of Antioch man in January a homicide

The Contra Costa County Coroner's Office ruled a January death in Antioch was a homicide, Antioch police said Monday.

At 9:45 p.m. Jan. 7, police were called about an assault on the 1900 block of D Street.

Arriving officers found the victim, identified by the Contra Costa County's Coroner's Office as 39-year-old Mario Hernandez-Cortes of Antioch, down and unconscious.

Officers rendered aid and the victim was transported to a local hospital. After speaking with several witnesses and obtaining video surveillance, investigators said Hernandez-Cortes was struck at least one time, knocking him unconscious and causing him to fall to the ground.

The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital pending a coroner's investigation. The coroner's office said Hernandez-Cortes died Jan. 7.

Antioch police said investigators received the coroner's report July 30, saying the death was ruled a homicide. Investigators are trying to find witnesses and leads.

Anyone with information about the homicide can call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441