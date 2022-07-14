1 dead in crash on James Donlon Blvd. in Antioch

ANTIOCH – At least one person has died following an injury crash in Antioch on Thursday morning.

The crash reportedly took place on James Donlon Boulevard between Contra Loma Boulevard and Rio Grande Drive sometime before 10:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Antioch Police Department told the East Bay Times that one person was killed in the crash. Contra Costa County firefighters confirmed to KPIX 5 that at least one person was pulled out of a vehicle.

Chopper 5 over the scene of a crash along James Donlon Blvd. near Contra Loma Blvd. in Antioch on July 14, 2022. CBS

No additional details were available.

Police said Thursday morning that James Donlon will remain closed through the area for several hours. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact police dispatch at 925-778-2441.