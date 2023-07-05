Fire burns 2 homes, destroys classic car in Antioch

ANTIOCH -- A fire burned two homes and destroyed several cars in Antioch early Wednesday morning.

According to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the fire started around 3 a.m. on a detached garage between the two homes near the intersection of Eighth and D Streets before spreading to both buildings.

All of the residents were able to evacuate safely, but five to six adults were displaced.

The fire also damaged some power lines and destroyed a vintage 1950 Chevrolet that had been parked inside the detached garage.

Firefighters said they are still looking into what caused the fire, and it is too early to determine if fireworks are to blame. One of the homeowners told CBS News Bay Area that a neighbor reported hearing several popping noises moments before the garage started burning.

This is a developing story. More details will be added once they are confirmed.