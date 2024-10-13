1 dead in fiery early-morning Antioch crash on Highway 4

One person was killed and another injured in a fiery crash involving a disabled vehicle on state Highway 4 in Antioch early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at about 5:13 a.m. on eastbound Highway 4 just west of A Street. Investigators determined that a gray Honda CR-V became disabled in the #4 lane for an unknown reason with the male driver inside the vehicle.

A blue Ford F-150 pickup also heading east on Highway 4 crashed into the rear of the Honda, which immediately burst into flames, trapping Honda driver inside the CHP said. The Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, while the Ford driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. DUI was not a factor in the crash, the CHP said.

The #3 and #4 lanes of eastbound Highway 4 were blocked following the crash which remained under investigation. The CHP urged anyone who saw the crash or the events leading up to contact CHP Contra Costa in Martinez at (925) 646-4980, or to email contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.