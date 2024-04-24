Antioch high school student given Narcan by school nurse after apparent overdose

An Antioch high school student was given Narcan after an apparent overdose on Tuesday while at school, the Antioch Unified School District said.

The district said a Deer Valley High School student was "under the influence" on Tuesday. And just after noon, a school nurse gave the student 4 mg of Narcan.

The student was "immediately revived" and then taken to a local hospital.

"Our district took steps at the beginning of the year to train site administrators and other staff on administering Narcan," the district said.

AUSD had also ordered 144 units of the overdose-reversing drug and "strategically" distributed it to schools.

"The parents were grateful for the coordinated response from school staff, who acted swiftly to save the student's life," the district said.

According to the district, the student's family said they were doing OK and planned to return to school on Wednesday.