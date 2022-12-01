Suspect in deadly Antioch gas station shooting arrested; no murder charge filed

ANTIOCH – An arrest has been in connection with a shooting that killed an employee at a gas station in Antioch over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, but a murder charge has not been filed in the case.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on November 26, officers were called to the Extra Mile gas station at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim down on the floor, with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim, later identified as 36-year-old James Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

According to a preliminary investigation, officers determined Williams was a clerk at the store and was held up at gunpoint in what they described as a "botched robbery."

In an update on Wednesday, police announced that 20-year-old Ronald Jackson Jr. of Antioch was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and homicide of Williams. Details about his arrest were not immediately available.

Police said they submitted the case to the Contra County District Attorney's office, who elected to charge Jackson with robbery, possession of stolen property and a firearm enhancement, but have declined to charge him with murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Antioch Police Department's non-emergency line at 925-778-2441 or Detective Duffy at 925-779-6890. Tips can also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "ANTIOCH."