Man accused of crashing car into Antioch home, setting fire in domestic dispute

ANTIOCH – Authorities in Contra Costa County have arrested a man on suspicion of arson after he allegedly set fire to an Antioch home during a domestic dispute with his wife.

Around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a residence on Mount Hamilton Drive. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which started in the garage but did not spread to the rest of the home.

With the help of a K-9, investigators determined that the fire originated inside a vehicle in the garage. Investigators also found that about an hour before the fire, the suspect had threatened to drive through the home, set the house on fire and kill his family.

The next day, fire investigators interviewed a witness who saw the dispute. According to the witness, the suspect drove his car into the garage door and entered. When the suspect left, a fire was seen inside the garage.

Investigators said they found the suspect at the Pittsburg / Bay Point BART station around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect's vehicle was also found, which they said had front end damage consistent with damage to the garage door.

The suspect, identified as Adil Aljanby, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of arson to an inhabited structure or property.

According to jail records, Aljanby is being held on $300,000 bail as of Thursday. It was not known when he would appear in court on the charges.

Firefighters said Thursday that the Antioch Police Department has additional ongoing investigations and will be submitting additional charges.