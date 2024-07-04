Double shooting in Antioch leaves man dead, woman critically hurt

A shooting in Antioch late Wednesday left one person dead and another critically hurt, police said Thursday.

The shooting happened at about 11:26 p.m. on the 1600 block of Vineyard Drive. Antioch police said officers responded to a report of a person shot near the vineyards and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

Officers provided first aid until medics from the Contra Costa Fire Protection District arrived; however, the victim died at the scene, police said.

A second victim, a woman, arrived later at Sutter Delta Medical Hospital. She had been shot at least once and was taken to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek in critical condition.

The victims' identities were withheld until police could notify their family members. The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and police said there was no immediate threat to the community.