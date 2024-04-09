Arrest made in shooting that killed 36-year-old man in Antioch

ANTIOCH – A man was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly shooting that killed a 36-year-old man in Antioch last month, police said.

According to officers, Contra Costa County firefighters found the victim shot inside a parked vehicle on the 600 block of East 18th Street on the morning of March 27. The victim, later identified as 36-year-old Frank James, was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the incident, police said that the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and that there was no immediate threat to the community.

In an update Tuesday, police announced that a suspect was identified with the help of "hi-tech tools and city cameras." Detectives obtained an arrest warrant.

On Monday, officers with the Walnut Creek Police Department took the suspect into custody during a traffic stop. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Jacob Crooks, was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on suspicion of murder.

According to jail records, Crooks is being held on $1.35 million bail. Police said Tuesday that the case will be presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office for review.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Becerra of the Antioch Police Department over email or by calling 925-779-6937. Tips can also be given anonymously by texting 274637 with the keyword "ANTIOCH".