Air, ground ambulances respond to multiple-vehicle crash in Antioch

ANTIOCH -- A major crash involving multiple vehicles appears to have resulted in a number of serious injuries.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) said the crash was in the area of Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive just north of Interstate Highway 580.

Both air and ground ambulances were responding to the scene, Con Fire said in a tweet at 4:21 p.m.

East County Today reported on its Facebook page that a vehicle had crashed into a home and that at least three children were hurt.

Con Fire urged people to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.