Antioch crash leaves 3 dead after vehicle hits tree

ANTIOCH -- Three people were killed Monday night in Antioch when their vehicle struck a tree.

Antioch Police said they received calls at 10:23 p.m. reporting a vehicle crash at 4198 Lone Tree Way.

Officers found a vehicle with three occupants that hit a tree. All three occupants had major injuries and were subsequently pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel, police said.

Investigators determined the vehicle was speeding east on Lone Tree Way when it hit another vehicle, causing it to lose control, leave the roadway, and hit the tree.

The occupant of the second vehicle was uninjured.

Identification of the victims is being withheld pending notification to the next of kin.

Antioch police ask anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information about the case to contact Officer Egan at jegan@antiochca.gov or (925) 204-1587.

People can also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.