Antioch carjacking suspect arrested following police pursuit

Police in Antioch have arrested a man suspected of carjacking and kidnapping after he led officers on a pursuit Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 8:50 a.m., officers they received multiple calls about a vehicle crash near Lone Tree Way and Slatten Ranch Road. Callers told police that they saw a man running from a black sedan that was disabled on the road into the Slatten Ranch shopping center.

Soon after, police received calls reporting that the same man carjacked a silver SUV near the Panda Express restaurant.

Police said the suspect drove away with the SUV owner still inside the vehicle. After the suspect drove a short distance, the victim was able to escape near the Walmart.

The victim has only been identified as an Antioch woman.

As officers investigated, the carjacked SUV was located. Police said the driver led them on a pursuit, which was soon terminated due to high speeds near a school zone.

Police said the suspect abandoned the SUV on the 3100 block of View Drive. He was later seen about a half mile away near Alcala Street and West Tregallas Road, where witnesses said he tried to enter several parked cars.

As police responded, the suspect fled onto the Highway 4 freeway, where he was safely taken into custody.

Authorities have not released the suspect's name.