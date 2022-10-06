Brothers found guilty of brutal attack on couple in Antioch

ANTIOCH – Two brothers who committed sexual assault and robbed two foreign students in Antioch in 2020 are facing 30 years-to-life sentences after being convicted last month.

Lamar Lee Young, 35, of Stockton, and 33-year-old Kenry Lee Young, of Antioch, were convicted on Sept. 26 of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration by a foreign object with enhancements for use of a dangerous or deadly weapon. They were also convicted of second-degree robbery and assault.

The pair attacked a couple just before midnight on Oct. 16, 2020, in a parking lot near G Street in Antioch.

The victims traveled to Antioch from the South Bay to fish at a nearby pier. When the victims returned to their vehicle, the Youngs approached them on foot with handguns, using the guns as blunt force weapons on both victims. They then carried out sexual acts on the female and robbed them of valuables, including an ATM card.

Antioch police reviewed video from cameras near the scene and a bank's security camera where Kenry Young tried using the stolen ATM cards to withdraw cash. Investigators also matched DNA from Kenry to evidence left at the crime scene.

Antioch police arrested Kenry at his Antioch home, a few blocks from the crime scene. Lamar Young was arrested in Stockton. The victims testified against the brothers during their trial.

A sentencing date has been set for Dec. 16 in Martinez.