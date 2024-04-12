Another wet weekend ahead as more rain douses the San Francisco Bay Area

While the Bay Area remained dry if cooler Friday after several warm days, another round of precipitation is in store with rain expected across the region by late Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents were at least able to enjoy partly sunny skies during the day, with daytime highs mostly in the upper 50s to 60s along the coast and around the bay, and in the upper 60s to 70s across inland areas. There were some low clouds and patchy fog early Friday morning.

After some initial sprinkles, steady showers are expected to begin late Friday evening, continuing at times through Sunday, the Bay Area office of the National Weather Service said. Parts of the North Bay will start to get heavier rain by 9 p.m., which much of the Bay Area can expect more significant rain to begin at midnight or 3 a.m.

Here's our latest thinking with respect to timing of showers tonight into Saturday morning. Sprinkles/light drizzle make take place before 9pm, especially across the coast, but the "heavier" rain will be after sundown.

Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

The greatest potential for thunderstorms across the Bay Area and Central Coast -- including adjacent waters -- will be Saturday afternoon. The primary hazard presented by thunderstorms is large quantities of small hail that may result in slick and hazardous driving conditions if the hail accumulates.

There could also be gusty winds in thunderstorm cells that can knock down tree limbs, power poles, and other unsecured items. Though skies may partially clear after the first round of precipitation, showers and isolated storms will likely re-develop in the afternoon.

Conditions will begin to improve with rain tapering off Sunday afternoon.

Happily, most of the region is expected to get a break from the rain through next week.