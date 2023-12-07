Another round of rain forecast for the Bay Area Thursday

Though it is not expected to be as heavy as the precipitation that fell across the region Wednesday, another storm system will bring more rain to the Bay Area into Thursday evening.

According to KPIX chief meteorologist Paul Heggen, the next round of rain is expected to arrive in the North Bay just after sunrise. It will then progress south across the region through early afternoon, with rainfall generally in the .1"-.25" range.

Scattered showers currently on radar and expected to continue overnight. ☔️ Another weakening cold front will move through later today, so rain chances continue through the evening. Spots could pick up an additional few hundredths to 0.15” thru the day. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PNrMNGRNjm — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 7, 2023

Wednesday's rainfall was far more substantial, with many parts of the Bay Area receiving up to .25" and the North Bay approaching an inch of precipitation.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the high 50s to 60s on the coast and around the bay, and in the high 50s inland. Overtime lows are projected to be in the 40s in the region, with some coastal and interior areas dropping into the high 30s.

Cold temperatures return tonight into early Friday. A Frost Advisory has been issued for the North Bay Valleys, south Salinas Valley, and portions of San Benito County. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/RAzrG7wAcE — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 7, 2023

According to the NWS, colder and dry airmass is also expected to move through the Bay Area at the end of the work week.

The outlook remains dry but cool Friday through the weekend, with near-normal highs around 60°.

A warming trend kicks in early next week, as the dry stretch continues. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s Monday through Wednesday.