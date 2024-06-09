Annual Escape from Alcatraz triathlon kicks off; some transit routes affected

The 43rd Annual Escape From Alcatraz Triathlon began at 7 a.m. in San Francisco Sunday, causing some street closures and affecting transit routes.

Participants swim from Alcatraz to the St. Francis Yacht Club, then bike through the Presidio to the Great Highway through Golden Gate Park and back to the Marina, and then run to Baker Beach and back to the Marina Green for the finish.

Public transit routes in the Presidio, Outer Richmond and Golden Gate Park are affected. The 18 46th Avenue, the 29 Sunset, the 30 Stockton, 38 Geary and 38R Geary Rapid will have reroutes, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

These routes will resume normal operation once the race is clear, the agency said.