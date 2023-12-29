Angry crowd confronts San Francisco police during arrest of gunman

SAN FRANCISCO -- A hostile crowd formed around officers who chased down an armed robbery suspect on the edge of the Union Square neighborhood, San Francisco police said Friday.

The confrontation occurred about 11 p.m. Dec. 21 in the 200 block of Ellis Street at Mason Street.

Police said a man wearing a balaclava jumped over a counter, brandished a firearm and ran off with cash.

Officers saw a person who matched the suspect's description running from the scene and arrested a man with a loaded firearm after a brief struggle.

During the arrest, an antagonistic crowd formed around the officers and suspect, police said. Officers were able to transport the man to a secure location for their own safety and the safety of the suspect.

The suspect, Marcus Khalant Ervin, 34, of Antioch, was accused of robbery, possession of a concealed firearms, possession of a loaded firearm to commit a felony, being a convicted person in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

Officers also detained a woman who spat on the officers during the incident, police said.

Hailia Hayes, 46, of San Francisco was accused of battery on a police officer and resisting arrest, police said.