Anchor Brewing demise felt among craft beer competition – 'That stung the industry'

SAN FRANCISCO – The demise of Anchor Brewing in San Francisco is being felt in the local craft beer industry.

At 21st Amendment Brewery, the news of Anchor calling it quits hit hard but it also reinforced their mission.

Vee Feyling with 21st Amendment Brewery says, "21st Amendment Brewery was started by Nico Freccia and Shaun O'Sullivan and our brewery got started in San Francisco in the Soma District in the year 2000."

The brewery over the years has expanded and now also has a production facility in San Leandro, producing customer favorites like Hell or High Watermelon.

Feyling explains, "What is a more iconic brand than seeing our watermelon slice in a pint glass. When people come to visit our brew pub, it catches their eye. It makes an experience for customers that we like to pride ourselves on."

In an industry that's flooded with craft breweries, the challenge has been to stay on top and set new trends.

"Craft beer, there are so many that are thirsty and everyone has something new. But that's Gen Z and millennials right, they're curious drinkers. It's all about innovation. How can you keep up with people? How can you make sure you're drinking the next great best thing?" Feyling said

The brewery said another key to its success has been remaining independent. "In craft beer, that's something special. You're doing your own thing. You're creating magic," she told KPIX.

The craft beer industry though was dealt a blow, with the announcement of Anchor Brewing declaring bankruptcy.

"That stung the industry today. They were unique. They were America's first craft brewery," she said.

Feyling said this is a time for the craft brewing industry to come together and help out the roughly 60 employers that were laid off. At 21st Amendment, it's about building on what's made them a success in the Bay Area.

"You stick to what you're good at and you help the people that are reeling from that. Like I said, it's family right. It's craft beer. Independent or not, that hurts, that stings," she said.