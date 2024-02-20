Watch CBS News
Analy High, Laguna High Schools in Sonoma County closed because of storm impacts

Two high schools in west Sonoma County were closed Tuesday due to storm-related impacts, according to the county's Office of Education.

Analy High School in Sebastopol and Laguna High School in Forestville were closed as well as the West Sonoma County Union High School District office and all special education consortium classes after a tree fell on a building at Analy High, county officials said.

No other school closures have been reported in the county for Tuesday.

