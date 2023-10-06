Amtrak train hits, kills pedestrian in Oakland

Raw video: Scene of fatal Amtrak collision with pedestrian in Oakland

Raw video: Scene of fatal Amtrak collision with pedestrian in Oakland

Raw video: Scene of fatal Amtrak collision with pedestrian in Oakland

An Amtrak train struck and killed a person on the tracks Friday morning in Oakland's Fruitvale District, authorities said.

The collision happened at 37th Ave. and E. 9th St. at about 8:45 a.m. Oakland Police said when officers arrived they found a pedestrian who had been hit by a passenger train.

Medics responded but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A body is covered with a tarp at the scene of a train crash at 37th Ave. and E. 9th St. in Oakland, October 6, 2023. KPIX

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the department's Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 777-8570.

It was the second fatal Amtrak train collision with a pedestrian in the East Bay this week. On Wednesday afternoon, a train hit and killed a pedestrian in the area of Gilman St near 2nd St. in Berkeley.