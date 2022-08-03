Amid news of death of broadcaster Scully, Dodgers top Giants, 9-5

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In a game played as Vin Scully's death was announced by the Dodgers, Los Angeles beat the San Francisco Giants 9-5 on Tuesday night behind Mookie Betts' home run and three RBIs.

The Giants played a tribute on their video board after the final out at Oracle Park, the stadium where, in October 2016, Scully broadcast the final game of his 67 seasons with the Dodgers. He died Tuesday at age 94.

Los Angeles won its six straight game over the Giants and improved the major leagues' best record to 70-33.

Tyler Anderson (12-1) won his fourth straight decision, Betts finished a triple shy of the cycle and Gavin Lux and Cody Bellinger drove in two runs apiece. Trea Turner and Austin Barnes added RBIs for Los Angeles, which has won six of its last seven games.

Anderson allowed five runs and six hits in five innings with four walks and three strikeouts.

Joey Bart homered for San Francisco, which fell to 3-10 since the All-Star break. David Villar and Luis González also drove in runs for the Giants.