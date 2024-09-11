American Canyon police investigate reported shootout between two vehicles

American Canyon police said witnesses told them people inside two vehicles exchanged gunfire Monday night.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., multiple American Canyon residents reported hearing gunshots near the 400 block of Rio Del Mar. The gunfire allegedly resulted from an altercation between two vehicles in the road.

Witnesses reported hearing between three and eight shots before one of the vehicles fled west toward Wetlands Edge Road.

Responding officers discovered that a stray bullet struck a parked, unoccupied car. Additional bullet casings were found nearby, though no injuries were reported.

Police are seeking help from the community with their investigation. Anyone with information about the case can contact the American Canyon Police Department at (707) 551-0600.