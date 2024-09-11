Watch CBS News
Crime

American Canyon police investigate reported shootout between two vehicles

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now afternoon edition 9-11-24
PIX Now afternoon edition 9-11-24 09:56

American Canyon police said witnesses told them people inside two vehicles exchanged gunfire Monday night.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., multiple American Canyon residents reported hearing gunshots near the 400 block of Rio Del Mar. The gunfire allegedly resulted from an altercation between two vehicles in the road.

Witnesses reported hearing between three and eight shots before one of the vehicles fled west toward Wetlands Edge Road. 

Responding officers discovered that a stray bullet struck a parked, unoccupied car. Additional bullet casings were found nearby, though no injuries were reported.

Police are seeking help from the community with their investigation. Anyone with information about the case can contact the American Canyon Police Department at (707) 551-0600. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.