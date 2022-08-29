Man wielding wooden stake attacks SFFD ambulance crew; steals vehicle

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two medics from the San Francisco Fire Department were attacked early Monday by a man who stole their ambulance and tried to run them over.

A post from the San Francisco Firefighters Local 798 said the medics were in an ambulance when they "were attacked by someone who used a stake from a tree, smashing windows and trying to assault them."

The man who attacked the medics also took off in the ambulance and tried to run over the crew as they ran away. San Francisco police said aside from trying to hit the medics the suspect also began to drive laps in the Best Buy parking lot. He then abandoned the ambulance in the back lot and fled on foot after jumping a fence at Treat and Florida Streets police said.

#SFPD did respond to this and our General Work Investigators are handling this case & CSI has processed the #SFFD Ambulance. At 6:50AM two Uniformed Paramedics were in the Ambulance in the 1700 blk of Harrison. S began to break out windows with a pole, stole the ambulance & https://t.co/NHFRCxRLNs pic.twitter.com/pwun5fP00f — R. Vaswani 🇺🇸 (@sfvas) August 29, 2022

The two medics were shaken up but otherwise not injured. Photos of the attack showed two windows of the ambulance had been smashed as well as broken glass and the wooden stake inside the vehicle.

In the post, the firefighters' union criticized the city government over such incidents.

"This behavior in our City is not acceptable," the post said. "Last week our own union hall was broken into and ransacked. @SFPD responded and caught the burgler [sic] but not before he did thousands of dollars of damage. We have all [been] patient enough. It's time for some changes."

This morning two of our members were attacked by someone who used a stake from a tree, smashing windows and trying to assault them. This is another ambulance out of service and two personnel who are rightfully, shaken up. This behavior in our City is not acceptable. (Cont'd) pic.twitter.com/507Dlkw6Ah — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) August 29, 2022

The post also tagged the Twitter account of the mayor's office, Mayor London Breed, and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

.A subsequent post from the official San Francisco Fire Department Twitter account said the incident happened just before 7 a.m. in the area of 1717 Harrison Street. The post described the suspect as a Latino man in his 40s, wearing a black jacket and brown pants.

1/2 - PARAMEDICS ATTACKED



Time occurred: 0655 AM

Address: 1717 Harrison street

Function: posted for emergency response

Injuries: Non

Suspect: Smashed windows yelling had a tool- heavy wooden object

Suspect: Latin Male Adult wearing black jacket and brown pants 40s https://t.co/0A12H1eUT1 pic.twitter.com/vPBpMdwCUp — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) August 29, 2022

The fire department said the ambulance was now out of service, with damage totaling in the thousands of dollars.