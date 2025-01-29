Amber Alert issued for 2 young girls after mother found fatally shot in Kings County

Authorities in Kings County issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two young girls believed to have been abducted by their father after the girls' mother was found fatally shot at a residence.

According to a press release issued posted by the Kings County Sheriff's Office Facebook account, deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 11500 block of Fourth Place in Hanford on Tuesday at about 4 p.m. after a request for a welfare check on an adult female.

The deputies arrived at the home and found the woman deceased from a gunshot wound. Sheriff's detectives took over the investigation and and identified 23-year-old Hanford resident Jonathan Alexis Maldonado-Cruz as the suspected shooter. Authorities believe Maldonado-Cruz left the residence at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday morning with two female children he shared with the victim.

With help from the California Highway Patrol, the sheriff's office issued an Amber Alert for the two girls -- three-year-old Arya Maldonado and two-year-old Alana Maldonado. Both girls have brown eyes and brown hair. Maldonado-Cruz left the residence driving a grey 4-door 2020 Hyundai Elantra California license plate 8LZD084 and is believed to be headed for Mexico

AMBER Alert- Kings, Fresno, Kern, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, Orange and Imperial Counties

Last Seen: East 4th Place and Home Ave., Hanford @KingsCoSheriff



IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/FCDg5aVmBx — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) January 29, 2025

Anyone with information regarding the case, or the whereabouts of Jonathan or the children is asked to contact Detective Tyler Haener at (559) 670-9320 or (559) 852-2818 or Kings County Sheriff's Dispatch at (559) 852-2720. Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting (559) 852-4554.