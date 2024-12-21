Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody after 2 children were abducted in King City, authorities say

KING CITY – A suspect is in custody after an Amber Alert was issued for two children authorities say were abducted in King City.

The California Highway Patrol said 7-year-old Selene Zavala and 2-year-old Osvaldo Sebastian were abducted and last seen in the area of Livingston Avenue and San Antonio Drive in King City.

Osvaldo Sebastian (left) and Selene Zavala (right) were abducted in King City, the California Highway Patrol says. CHP

The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Jacqueline Guajardo, who the CHP said was last seen driving a black 2016 Nissan Altima with a California license plate number 9EXF349.

The Amber Alert was issued by CHP on behalf of the King City Police Department for Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties. 

About an hour after the Amber Alert was issued, police said the children were located and Guajardo was in custody. Details about where they were located were not released.

