Forward spread of Amaral Fire in hills near Fairfield stopped; evacuation orders downgraded

A wildfire in the hills near the Solano County community of Green Valley prompted evacuation warnings and orders on Wednesday.

The fire, named the Amaral Fire by Cal Fire, was burning near Amaral Court and Rockville Road.

Cal Fire said the fire spread to about 12 acres before they were able to stop the forward spread. As of 11:30 a.m., the fire was 50% contained and crews were in the mop-up stages.

The Amaral Fire as seen from an Alert Wildfire camera on Wednesday. Alert Wildfire

Green Valley is about 10 miles west of Fairfield.

Amaral Fire evacuation orders

According to the Solano County Office of Emergency Services, the following zones were under evacuation orders: SOL-3052, SOL-3054, and SOL-3056. Those have since been downgraded to evacuation warnings.

Several other zones are under evacuation warnings: SOL-3020, SOL-3060, SOL-3062, and SOL-3064.