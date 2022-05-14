Alleged Windsor car burglary suspects arrested after ramming patrol car

WINDSOR (CBS SF) -- Two San Francisco men have been arrested on auto burglary charges after ramming a Windsor patrol car and a high-speed pursuit.

Windsor police said 29-year-old Carlos Gutierres and 25-year-old Nelson Rivera-Ajca were being held on possession of stolen property, burglary, grand theft and conspiracy among other charges.

Investigators said a Windsor police deputy was on routine patrol at around 3:20 a.m. Friday when he observed an occupied car parked within the closed business parking lot of the Windsor Palms shopping center.

The deputy approached the car and shined his flashlight into the driver's compartment. Immediately, the male driver started the car and began reversing.

Based on the time of day and the suspicious nature of the driver's actions, the deputy yelled for the driver to stop and he complied.

When asked, the two men could not produce any form of identification. They did verbally provided their names.

While talking with the driver, the deputy noticed many miscellaneous construction tools scattered about the rear passenger seat.

As the deputy walked back to his patrol car to confirm the driver's name, the driver again started his car, reversed it and nearly struck the deputy. The driver then rammed the deputy's patrol car and fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

The deputy radioed for assistance and pursued the suspect vehicle onto southbound Old Redwood Highway, reaching speeds of 80 mph. The suspect and passenger continued driving eastbound onto East Shiloh Road, where their car stopped at the closed gate of the Shiloh Ridge Estate gated community.

Additional deputies arrived to assist as the suspect vehicle attempted a U-turn maneuver at the closed gate. The suspect's vehicle became stuck in the landscaping rock, and both occupants fled their car on foot. The two suspects were apprehended after a brief foot chase.

During the follow-up investigation, it was determined the construction tools and other property located in the suspect's car were stolen from two unreported Windsor car burglaries. The victims of the burglaries were contacted, and their property was returned.